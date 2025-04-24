GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in GATX were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GATX. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in GATX by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at GATX

In other news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GATX Price Performance

GATX opened at $142.13 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $168.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. GATX’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

