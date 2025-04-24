Generali Investments Management Co LLC Makes New $22.56 Million Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,559,000. NVIDIA comprises about 5.8% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 250,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,227,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $164,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203,201 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 63,910 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,250,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $171,989,000 after purchasing an additional 91,468 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,582 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $102.67 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.