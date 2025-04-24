Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,840,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,757 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBRX. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $2.69 on Thursday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.51.

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. Research analysts forecast that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

