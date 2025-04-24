Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrim BanCorp were worth $9,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Northrim BanCorp by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.53 and a fifty-two week high of $91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $45.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 14.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, CEO Michael G. Huston sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $40,398.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,827.62. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

