Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,093 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 823,700.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of VERV opened at $5.47 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market cap of $485.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.86.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

