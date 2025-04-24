Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,560 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allient were worth $8,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Allient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allient by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Allient by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Northland Capmk upgraded Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Allient Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

