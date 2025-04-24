Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,181 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,008,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $9,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emeth Value Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at $23,250,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 617.1% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 115,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 99,802 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 353.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 97,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 65,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ SEAT opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Raymond James cut shares of Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $2.60 price target (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.49.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

