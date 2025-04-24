Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seneca Foods were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Seneca Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Seneca Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:SENEA opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99. The company has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.26. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $92.00.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and jarred produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby’s, Aunt Nellie’s, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

