Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $8,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after buying an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 50,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,727,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

