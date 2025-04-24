Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 252,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,379,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,990. This represents a 11.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $13.98.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0253 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

