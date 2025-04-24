Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Position Reduced by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,022,000 after purchasing an additional 222,604 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,056,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 386.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 187,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 148,863 shares during the last quarter. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $1,127,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of ETHE stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Profile

