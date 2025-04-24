Growth Stocks To Follow Today – April 21st

Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, and BlackRock are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares in companies that are expected to experience above-average earnings or revenue growth compared to the overall market. These companies typically reinvest their profits into expansion projects rather than paying out dividends, appealing to investors who are looking for long-term capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

BX traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,986. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $58.37. 4,931,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,832,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $22.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $853.73. 255,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,744. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $930.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $985.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $748.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

