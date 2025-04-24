Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 765.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Hillman Solutions by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $349.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Baird R W lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Hillman Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

