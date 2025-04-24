Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,381 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $495,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at $740,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,434,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,954,000 after buying an additional 272,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,213,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of UAUG opened at $33.71 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $142.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

