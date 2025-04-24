Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 821.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,573 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $23,759,000 after buying an additional 103,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 423,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 405,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,967,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 237,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on IART. Argus raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $32.66.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

