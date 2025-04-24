Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,640 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VKI. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 110,696 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 639,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1,054.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 342,694 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

