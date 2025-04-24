Invesco Ltd. Acquires 182,634 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 277.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,507 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 182,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 35,343 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 134.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 21,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of TRST stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $578.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.71.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $45.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 56.03%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

