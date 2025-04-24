Invesco Ltd. Acquires 867,870 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 118.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,599,047 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFFN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,755,620 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after purchasing an additional 387,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 362,291 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 203,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 169,850 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 71.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $720.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

In related news, Director James G. Morris bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,631.70. The trade was a 17.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,313. This trade represents a 5.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $229,850. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

