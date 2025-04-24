Invesco Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Banner were worth $8,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 10,213.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,371,000 after buying an additional 628,426 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,619,000 after buying an additional 373,037 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $10,023,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banner by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 398,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 114,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $6,075,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.94. Banner Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.08.

Banner Dividend Announcement

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BANR

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.