Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Cadre worth $8,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cadre by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cadre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cadre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadre by 1,451.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadre

In related news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $1,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,866,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,414,200.96. The trade was a 0.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CDRE opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $175.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.95 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cadre’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Cadre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Further Reading

