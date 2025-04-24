Invesco Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,268 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 16,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $660,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,731. This represents a 34.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

