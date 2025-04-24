Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 105,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,798,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 700,561 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,461,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 477,140 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period.

BGY opened at $5.53 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

