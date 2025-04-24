Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 536,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Calix were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,977,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $278,185,000 after buying an additional 412,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $11,518,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 2,741.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,282,000 after buying an additional 256,829 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Calix by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 118,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $2,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Calix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Calix Trading Down 1.9 %

CALX stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.97 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

