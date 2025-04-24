Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 580,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,078 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Redwire were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Redwire by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 422,854 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 498,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 310,769 shares during the period. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Redwire during the 4th quarter valued at $3,621,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,573,000 after buying an additional 101,620 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Redwire in the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Price Performance

RDW stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Redwire Co. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm has a market cap of $767.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $243,872.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,644,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,870,486.26. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,641. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

