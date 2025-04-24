Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 53.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 763,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of DNOW worth $8,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DNOW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,063,000 after buying an additional 543,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter worth $3,856,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DNOW in the fourth quarter valued at $2,766,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in DNOW by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,843,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 112,135 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of DNOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DNOW from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $15.51 on Thursday. DNOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.21.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. DNOW had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 3.41%. Equities research analysts predict that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

DNOW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $160.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

