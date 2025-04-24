Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.63% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KW. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KW stock opened at $6.46 on Thursday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $891.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -85.71%.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,501.16. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 41,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

