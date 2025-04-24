Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $9,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vestis by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 97,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,523 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Vestis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 571,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,247 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vestis by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 124,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.08.

Vestis Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE VSTS opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.55. Vestis Co. has a 12 month low of $7.35 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vestis Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vestis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Vestis Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

