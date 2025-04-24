Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $8,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after buying an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,942,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,675,000. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $6,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 0.75. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Equities analysts predict that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Mirion Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIR

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.