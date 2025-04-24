Invesco Ltd. Has $8.09 Million Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.66% of Safety Insurance Group worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAFT. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Safety Insurance Group Price Performance

SAFT opened at $76.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.10. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $70.71 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.19.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $286.72 million during the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

