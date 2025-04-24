Invesco Ltd. Has $8.24 Million Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

Rogers Price Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.36. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.43 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

