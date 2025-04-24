Invesco Ltd. Has $8.46 Million Stock Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,268,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,160,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,661,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,407,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,477,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

WTM opened at $1,747.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1,666.22 and a 12-month high of $2,023.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,826.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,873.43.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

