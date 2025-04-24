Invesco Ltd. Has $9.13 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 147.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,109 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $9,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,251.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.78.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $344.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJRI. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered BJ’s Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

