Invesco Ltd. Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 139.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,680 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 170,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,253,000 after buying an additional 126,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Trading Up 1.3 %

SBSI opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a market cap of $869.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBSI. Stephens decreased their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBSI

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.