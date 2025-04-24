Invesco Ltd. Has $9.67 Million Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 370,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 195,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Down 0.7 %

RYN stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.97. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 46.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

