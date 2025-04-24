Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $9,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at $3,978,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 89,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 112.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 56,537 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth $1,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.49. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

