Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 470.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 139,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $8,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $63.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.08.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 7.11%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,895,415.10. This represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $6,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,357,636.55. This trade represents a 22.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

