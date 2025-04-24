Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $8,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,596 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

