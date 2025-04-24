Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 38,153 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Five Below worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $8,489,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 47.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,371,000 after acquiring an additional 48,524 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Five Below by 691.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Five Below from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $74.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.38 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. Five Below’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

