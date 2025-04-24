Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Knowles worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Knowles by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Knowles during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th.

KN opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Knowles had a negative net margin of 34.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

