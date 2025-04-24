Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 887,432 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 348,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 48,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 239.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PCH opened at $39.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.62.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $57,952.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,558.82. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 14,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $635,054.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,513.08. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,651 shares of company stock worth $834,770. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $54.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

