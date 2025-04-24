Invesco Ltd. Sells 10,409 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of AMERISAFE worth $8,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 63,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $938.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.34.

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.37 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.49%. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 53.98%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

