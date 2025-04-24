Invesco Ltd. Sells 21,250 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,250 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Albany International worth $8,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Albany International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Albany International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Albany International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $95.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.52 million. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

See Also

