Invesco Ltd. Sells 660,500 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 660,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.42%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

