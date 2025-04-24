Invesco Ltd. Sells 708,357 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 708,357 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $9,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 835.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,082 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $799.90 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

