Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,719,347 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PEB shares. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.69. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -9.30%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

