Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,925 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $37,196,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 284.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,064,000 after acquiring an additional 355,262 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 730,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 281,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after purchasing an additional 223,681 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.96. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, CFO R David Rosato purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

