iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Stake Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIA opened at $68.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.99. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $77.87.

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

