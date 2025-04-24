iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 105,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Price Performance

CRBN stock opened at $186.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $915.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $204.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.