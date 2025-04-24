Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 19,931 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2,033.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,911 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.70. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

