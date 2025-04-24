Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,032,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,412,000 after buying an additional 2,281,161 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,208,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,015,000 after acquiring an additional 817,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,894,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,661,000 after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,551,000 after purchasing an additional 616,193 shares during the period. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JOBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $71,939.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 203,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,846.28. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra sold 333,334 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $2,673,338.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,661,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,464,387.90. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,002,161 shares of company stock valued at $6,781,863 in the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Joby Aviation Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.35. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

About Joby Aviation

(Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.